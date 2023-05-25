91°F
Golden Knights

How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 4

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2023 - 3:08 pm
 
Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) passes between Dallas Stars defenseman Joel Hanle ...
Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) passes between Dallas Stars defenseman Joel Hanley (44) and center Ty Dellandrea (10) during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights are one win away from their second Stanley Cup Final appearance in six seasons.

Can they close things out in Dallas with a sweep over the Stars tonight and be crowned Western Conference Champions?

Here’s how you can tune in to watch Game 4.

Who: Golden Knights at Stars

What: Western Conference Final

When: 5 p.m. Thursday

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas

TV: ESPN

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Stars -118; total 5½

Stars issue apology to Knights, NHL for fan behavior
By / RJ

The Dallas Stars president and CEO issued an apology on behalf of the team’s fans Wednesday to the Golden Knights and the NHL for their behavior in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final.

