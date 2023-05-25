How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 4
Can the Golden Knights earn their spot in the Stanley Cup Final with a sweep over the Dallas Stars tonight and be crowned Western Conference Champions?
The Golden Knights are one win away from their second Stanley Cup Final appearance in six seasons.
Can they close things out in Dallas with a sweep over the Stars tonight and be crowned Western Conference Champions?
Here’s how you can tune in to watch Game 4.
Who: Golden Knights at Stars
What: Western Conference Final
When: 5 p.m. Thursday
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: ESPN
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Stars -118; total 5½