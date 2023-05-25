How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 4

Can the Golden Knights earn their spot in the Stanley Cup Final with a sweep over the Dallas Stars tonight and be crowned Western Conference Champions?

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) passes between Dallas Stars defenseman Joel Hanley (44) and center Ty Dellandrea (10) during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights are one win away from their second Stanley Cup Final appearance in six seasons.

Can they close things out in Dallas with a sweep over the Stars tonight and be crowned Western Conference Champions?

Here’s how you can tune in to watch Game 4.

Who: Golden Knights at Stars

What: Western Conference Final

When: 5 p.m. Thursday

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas

TV: ESPN

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Stars -118; total 5½