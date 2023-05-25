How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 5

Can the Golden Knights close things out at home against the Stars and be crowned Western Conference Champions? Here’s how to watch Saturday’s game.

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) scores on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) while Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) guards the net during the second period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights are one win away from their second Stanley Cup Final appearance in six seasons.

Can they close things out at home against the Stars on Saturday and be crowned Western Conference Champions?

Here’s how you can tune in to watch Game 5.

Who: Golden Knights vs. Stars

What: Western Conference Final

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: KTNV-13

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -150; total 5½