How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 5
Can the Golden Knights close things out at home against the Stars and be crowned Western Conference Champions? Here’s how to watch Saturday’s game.
The Golden Knights are one win away from their second Stanley Cup Final appearance in six seasons.
Can they close things out at home against the Stars on Saturday and be crowned Western Conference Champions?
Here’s how you can tune in to watch Game 5.
Who: Golden Knights vs. Stars
What: Western Conference Final
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: KTNV-13
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Knights -150; total 5½