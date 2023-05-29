How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 6

The Golden Knights are looking to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final and be crowned the Western Conference Champions against the Dallas Stars in Game 6.

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) scores on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) while Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) guards the net during the second period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Is the third time the charm for the Golden Knights as they look to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final?

The Knights are in Dallas for Game 6 as the Stars look to force a Game 7 after falling into a 3-0 hole. Stars captain Jamie Benn also returns after serving a two-game suspension for a cross-check against Mark Stone in Game 3.

Here’s how you can watch the game:

Who: Golden Knights at Stars

What: Western Conference Final

When: 5 p.m. Monday

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: ESPN

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Stars -125; total 5½

