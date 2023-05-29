How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 6
The Golden Knights are looking to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final and be crowned the Western Conference Champions against the Dallas Stars in Game 6.
Is the third time the charm for the Golden Knights as they look to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final?
The Knights are in Dallas for Game 6 as the Stars look to force a Game 7 after falling into a 3-0 hole. Stars captain Jamie Benn also returns after serving a two-game suspension for a cross-check against Mark Stone in Game 3.
Here’s how you can watch the game:
Who: Golden Knights at Stars
What: Western Conference Final
When: 5 p.m. Monday
Where: American Airlines Center
TV: ESPN
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Stars -125; total 5½
