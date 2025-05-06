How to watch Golden Knights vs. Oilers in Game 1 of NHL playoffs
The Golden Knights host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference second-round playoffs Tuesday. Here is how to watch the game.
The Golden Knights host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference second-round playoffs at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.
The best-of-seven series is a rematch from the 2023 second round when the Knights advanced in six games.
The Knights knocked off Minnesota in the first round, clinching the series with a 3-2 road victory over the Wild in Game 6.
Edmonton rallied from a 2-0 hole in the opening round to win four straight and eliminate the Los Angeles Kings for the fourth consecutive postseason. Center Connor McDavid posted 11 points in six games to lead the Oilers.
The Knights and Oilers split the four-game season series.
How to watch:
Who: Oilers at Golden Knights
What: Game 1, second round
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: ESPN
Radio: KKGK (1340 AM/98.9 FM)
Line: Knights -138; total 6