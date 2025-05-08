86°F
Golden Knights

How to watch Golden Knights vs. Oilers in Game 2 of NHL playoffs

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) catches some air as he keeps the puck from Edmonto ...
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) catches some air as he keeps the puck from Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) and center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) during the second period of game one in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2025 - 1:00 pm
 

The Golden Knights will try to even their second-round playoff series when they host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Knights raced to a two-goal lead in Game 1 on Tuesday as captain Mark Stone scored twice, but were unable to hold on and lost 4-2.

Right wing Zach Hyman scored the go-ahead goal for the Oilers with 3:02 remaining, and right wing Connor Brown added an insurance goal on a breakaway with 1:46 left. Edmonton scored three goals in the third after trailing 2-1 entering the period.

How to watch:

Who: Oilers at Golden Knights

What: Game 2, second round (Oilers lead 1-0)

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: ESPN

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM/98.9 FM)

Line: Knights -140; total 6½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

