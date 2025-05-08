How to watch Golden Knights vs. Oilers in Game 2 of NHL playoffs
The Golden Knights host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series Thursday. Here is how to watch the game.
The Golden Knights will try to even their second-round playoff series when they host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.
Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
The Knights raced to a two-goal lead in Game 1 on Tuesday as captain Mark Stone scored twice, but were unable to hold on and lost 4-2.
Right wing Zach Hyman scored the go-ahead goal for the Oilers with 3:02 remaining, and right wing Connor Brown added an insurance goal on a breakaway with 1:46 left. Edmonton scored three goals in the third after trailing 2-1 entering the period.
How to watch:
Who: Oilers at Golden Knights
What: Game 2, second round (Oilers lead 1-0)
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: ESPN
Radio: KKGK (1340 AM/98.9 FM)
Line: Knights -140; total 6½
