How to watch Golden Knights vs. Oilers in Game 2 of NHL playoffs

The Golden Knights host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series Thursday. Here is how to watch the game.

Graney: Knights were helpless as Oilers exploded in 3rd period

Knights switch up forward lines before Game 2 against Oilers

Answer to Knights trivia question now standing tall in Oilers’ net

Knights preview: No. 1 defenseman could return for Game 2 with Oilers

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) catches some air as he keeps the puck from Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) and center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) during the second period of game one in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights will try to even their second-round playoff series when they host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Knights raced to a two-goal lead in Game 1 on Tuesday as captain Mark Stone scored twice, but were unable to hold on and lost 4-2.

Right wing Zach Hyman scored the go-ahead goal for the Oilers with 3:02 remaining, and right wing Connor Brown added an insurance goal on a breakaway with 1:46 left. Edmonton scored three goals in the third after trailing 2-1 entering the period.

How to watch:

Who: Oilers at Golden Knights

What: Game 2, second round (Oilers lead 1-0)

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: ESPN

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM/98.9 FM)

Line: Knights -140; total 6½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.