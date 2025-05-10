How to watch Golden Knights vs. Oilers in Game 3 of NHL playoffs

The Golden Knights face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series Saturday. Here is how to watch the game.

Edmonton Oilers center Mattias Janmark (13) attempts to deflect a puck into the net which is saved by Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the second period of game two in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights will try to climb back into their second-round playoff series when they face the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Game 3 is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The Oilers lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

The Knights lost 5-4 in Game 2 when Edmonton left wing Leon Draisaitl scored the winning goal in overtime to push the Oilers closer to their third trip to the Western Conference Final in four seasons.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb was injured 17 seconds before Draisaitl’s winner, and his status is uncertain for Game 3. Center Nicolas Roy will be in the lineup after he avoided a suspension from his major penalty in overtime.

How to watch:

Who: Golden Knights at Oilers

What: Game 3, second round (Oilers lead 2-0)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

TV: TNT, truTV

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

Line: Oilers -125; total 6½