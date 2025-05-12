90°F
Golden Knights

How to watch Golden Knights vs. Oilers in Game 4 of NHL playoffs

Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) tries to get past Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (2) duri ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) tries to get past Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (2) during the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, May 10, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2025 - 12:00 pm
 

The Golden Knights will try to even their best-of-seven second-round playoff series when they face the host Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

Game 4 is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Rogers Place.

The Knights are riding high after their dramatic 4-3 victory in Game 3 on right wing Reilly Smith’s buzzer-beating goal.

Captain Mark Stone, who left in the first period with an upper-body injury, is listed as day to day and considered a game-time decision after participating in Monday’s morning skate.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner is expected to make his second straight start for the Oilers with Calvin Pickard ruled out.

How to watch:

Who: Golden Knights at Oilers

What: Game 4, second round (Oilers lead 2-1)

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

TV: TNT, truTV

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM/98.9 FM)

Line: Oilers -125; total 7

