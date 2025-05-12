How to watch Golden Knights vs. Oilers in Game 4 of NHL playoffs
The Golden Knights face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series Monday. Here is how to watch the game.
The Golden Knights will try to even their best-of-seven second-round playoff series when they face the host Edmonton Oilers on Monday.
Game 4 is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Rogers Place.
The Knights are riding high after their dramatic 4-3 victory in Game 3 on right wing Reilly Smith’s buzzer-beating goal.
Captain Mark Stone, who left in the first period with an upper-body injury, is listed as day to day and considered a game-time decision after participating in Monday’s morning skate.
Goaltender Stuart Skinner is expected to make his second straight start for the Oilers with Calvin Pickard ruled out.
How to watch:
Who: Golden Knights at Oilers
What: Game 4, second round (Oilers lead 2-1)
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
TV: TNT, truTV
Radio: KKGK (1340 AM/98.9 FM)
Line: Oilers -125; total 7