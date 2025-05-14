How to watch Golden Knights vs. Oilers in Game 5 of NHL playoffs

The Golden Knights host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series Wednesday. Here is how to watch the game.

Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during third period of Game 4 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 12, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights will try to stay alive in their second-round playoff series when they host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Game 5 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The Knights trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

The Knights were unable to capitalize on their momentum from a thrilling Game 3 victory and were pushed to the brink of elimination with a 3-0 loss in Game 4. Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner made 23 saves to post the shutout.

The Oilers’ depth has been the difference, with stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl held largely in check during the series. The Knights continue to struggle during five-on-five play, however, and their power play failed to come through in Game 4.

How to watch:

Who: Oilers at Golden Knights

What: Game 5, second round (Oilers lead 3-1)

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: ESPN

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM/98.9 FM)

Line: Knights -130; total 6½