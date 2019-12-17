How to watch Golden Knights vs. Wild

The Golden Knights host the Minnesota Wild Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m.

GAME DAY

Who: Wild at Golden Knights

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: AT&T SportsNet (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757, Dish 414/5414)

Radio: KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -180; total 6

BOTTOM LINE

Vegas hosts the Minnesota Wild after Max Pacioretty scored two goals in the Knights’ 6-3 victory against the Canucks.

The Knights are 12-8-2 in conference matchups. Vegas leads the league shooting 33.9 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.

The Wild are 8-9-2 in Western Conference play. Minnesota is fifth in the league shooting 10.7% and averaging 3.1 goals on 28.5 shots per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS

Pacioretty has recorded 34 total points while scoring 15 goals and collecting 19 assists for the Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Zach Parise leads the Wild with 13 goals and has recorded 19 points. Eric Staal has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES

Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES

Knights: Cody Glass: day to day (upper body), Cody Eakin: out (upper body).

Wild: Joel Eriksson Ek: day to day (upper-body).

