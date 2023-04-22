79°F
Golden Knights

How to watch Knights-Jets Game 3

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2023 - 7:23 pm
 
Updated April 21, 2023 - 7:32 pm
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) collides with Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Whe ...
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) collides with Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

After a thrilling 5-2 victory at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, the Golden Knights tied up their first-round playoff series with the Jets 1-1.

Now the teams head to the cold to play Games 3 and 4 in Winnipeg.

Here’s how you can tune in on Saturday:

Who: Golden Knights at Jets

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Canada Life Centre

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -110, total 5½

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

