How to watch Knights-Jets Game 3
After a thrilling 5-2 victory at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, the Golden Knights tied up their first-round playoff series with the Jets 1-1.
Now the teams head to the cold to play Games 3 and 4 in Winnipeg.
Here’s how you can tune in on Saturday:
Who: Golden Knights at Jets
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Canada Life Centre
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Knights -110, total 5½
