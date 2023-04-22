How to watch Knights-Jets Game 3

After a thrilling 5-2 victory at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, the Golden Knights tied up their first-round playoff series with the Jets 1-1.

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) collides with Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Now the teams head to the cold to play Games 3 and 4 in Winnipeg.

Here’s how you can tune in on Saturday:

Who: Golden Knights at Jets

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Canada Life Centre

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -110, total 5½

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.