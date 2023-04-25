How to watch Knights-Jets Game 4
The Golden Knights square off again against Winnipeg in hopes of getting their third straight win after their 5-4 double overtime victory Saturday night.
Here’s how to tune in to the Knights fourth game with the Jets:
Who: Golden Knights at Jets.
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Canada Life Centre
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Knights -115; total 5½
