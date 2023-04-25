83°F
Golden Knights

How to watch Knights-Jets Game 4

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2023 - 6:37 pm
 
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) stops a shot by Vegas Golden Knights' Brett How ...
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) stops a shot by Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights square off again against Winnipeg in hopes of getting their third straight win after their 5-4 double overtime victory Saturday night.

Here’s how to tune in to the Knights fourth game with the Jets:

Who: Golden Knights at Jets.

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Canada Life Centre

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -115; total 5½

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @GoldenEdgeRJ on Twitter.

