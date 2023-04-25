How to watch Knights-Jets Game 5
The Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets tonight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where the home team can close out the first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series with a win.
Here’s how to tune in to Knights-Jets Game 5:
Who: Golden Knights vs. Jets
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: AT&T SportsNet, ESPN2
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Knights -185; total 5½
