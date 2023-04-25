How to watch Knights-Jets Game 5

The Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets tonight at T-Mobile Arena, and the home team can close out the first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series with a win.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) receives a high-five from center William Karlsson (71) as defenseman Alec Martinez (23) looks on after his goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Here’s how to tune in to Knights-Jets Game 5:

Who: Golden Knights vs. Jets

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: AT&T SportsNet, ESPN2

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -185; total 5½

