How to watch Knights-Oilers Game 5

The Golden Knights are back home for a pivotal Game 5 tonight and looking to bounce back from a 4-1 loss in Edmonton. Here’s how to watch tonight’s game.

Vegas Golden Knights Jack Eichel (9) is chased by Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights are back home for a pivotal Game 5 and looking to bounce back from an ugly 4-1 loss in Edmonton Wednesday night.

With the series tied 2-2, both teams will be without their top defenseman tonight.

If you can’t make it to the Fortress, here’s how to watch the game on TV:

Who: Golden Knights vs. Oilers

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: TNT

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Oilers -135; total 7

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.