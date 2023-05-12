How to watch Knights-Oilers Game 5
The Golden Knights are back home for a pivotal Game 5 tonight and looking to bounce back from a 4-1 loss in Edmonton. Here’s how to watch tonight’s game.
The Golden Knights are back home for a pivotal Game 5 and looking to bounce back from an ugly 4-1 loss in Edmonton Wednesday night.
With the series tied 2-2, both teams will be without their top defenseman tonight.
If you can’t make it to the Fortress, here’s how to watch the game on TV:
Who: Golden Knights vs. Oilers
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: TNT
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Oilers -135; total 7
