May 19, 2023 - 11:29 am

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates against Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) during overtime of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The Golden Knights open the Western Conference Final at home tonight against the Dallas Stars.

If you can’t make it to the Fortress, here’s how to watch the game on TV:

Who: Golden Knights vs. Stars

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: ESPN

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -126; total 5 1/2