How to watch the Knights’ season opener against Kraken

The Golden Knights’ season opener against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday is one of 13 games on their schedule that will on air on national TV.

The Golden Knights with the Stanley Cup in the air for the torch lighting as the Raiders face the Green Bay Packers before the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans still adjusting to the Golden Knights’ new local TV shouldn’t have many issues for the season opener.

The Knights’ first game Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken, which will feature the team’s Stanley Cup championship banner-raising ceremony, will air on ESPN. It’s one of 13 games that will air only on national TV this year.

The Knights’ other 69 regular-season contests will be available on Vegas 34 through their partnership with Scripps Sports. The channel is available on over-the-air, satellite and cable TV. The Knights’ games can also be seen on their streaming service, KnightTime+.

Fans will need to tune in to Vegas 34 or KnightTime+ to watch the team’s second game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against San Jose.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.