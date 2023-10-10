79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

How to watch the Knights’ season opener against Kraken

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2023 - 9:29 am
 
The Golden Knights with the Stanley Cup in the air for the torch lighting as the Raiders face t ...
The Golden Knights with the Stanley Cup in the air for the torch lighting as the Raiders face the Green Bay Packers before the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans still adjusting to the Golden Knights’ new local TV shouldn’t have many issues for the season opener.

The Knights’ first game Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken, which will feature the team’s Stanley Cup championship banner-raising ceremony, will air on ESPN. It’s one of 13 games that will air only on national TV this year.

The Knights’ other 69 regular-season contests will be available on Vegas 34 through their partnership with Scripps Sports. The channel is available on over-the-air, satellite and cable TV. The Knights’ games can also be seen on their streaming service, KnightTime+.

Fans will need to tune in to Vegas 34 or KnightTime+ to watch the team’s second game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against San Jose.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

MOST READ
1
Why California’s tech millionaires and billionaires are moving to Las Vegas
Why California’s tech millionaires and billionaires are moving to Las Vegas
2
Case of missing California teen leads to Nevada
Case of missing California teen leads to Nevada
3
Caesars releases new details on cyberattack
Caesars releases new details on cyberattack
4
Bono spots Lady Gaga at The Sphere: ‘I better sing these notes right’
Bono spots Lady Gaga at The Sphere: ‘I better sing these notes right’
5
Maxx Crosby opens up to ESPN about battle with alcohol, drugs — VIDEO
Maxx Crosby opens up to ESPN about battle with alcohol, drugs — VIDEO
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
Knights get their own ‘This is SportsCenter’ commercial
Knights get their own ‘This is SportsCenter’ commercial
LeBron James again says he’d like to own an NBA team in Vegas
LeBron James again says he’d like to own an NBA team in Vegas
Back-to-back champions? Golden Knights relish the challenge
Back-to-back champions? Golden Knights relish the challenge
Grocery chain set to expand in Downtown Summerlin
Grocery chain set to expand in Downtown Summerlin
Aloha: Zippy’s Restaurant to open its Las Vegas location
Aloha: Zippy’s Restaurant to open its Las Vegas location
Graney: Playoff MVP award hasn’t changed Jonathan Marchessault
Graney: Playoff MVP award hasn’t changed Jonathan Marchessault