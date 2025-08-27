How to watch the Knights this season, including 15 national TV games

The Golden Knights will have 15 games on national TV this season, including Mitch Marner’s first game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 15.

The Golden Knights will have 15 games featured on national TV this season, starting with their season opener against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 8 on TNT.

Six games will be carried on TNT Sports, while the other nine will be under the ESPN brand and split between ESPN and ESPN+.

Three of the four matchups between the Knights and Kings will be on national TV, including Feb. 25, the first game after the Winter Olympics in Italy.

ESPN will carry the Jan. 15 home matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs in right wing Mitch Marner’s first game against his former team. Marner signed an eight-year, $96 million contract with the Knights in a sign-and-trade July 1.

Nine games are at home, including a March 26 playoff rematch with the Edmonton Oilers on ESPN.

Two of the games will be carried on Scripps Sports, but those games have not been determined. That means 69 games will air on Vegas 34 in the third year of their partnership with Scripps Sports.

The local games can be viewed on Vegas 34 on KnightTime+, the team’s streaming service.

Full schedule below:

Oct. 8: vs. Los Angeles (TNT, Max)

Oct. 9: at San Jose (ESPN+, Hulu)

Dec. 2: vs. Chicago (ESPN+, Hulu)

Dec. 9: at New York Islanders (TNT, Max)

Dec. 17: vs. New Jersey (TNT, Max)

Jan. 14: at Los Angeles (TNT, Max)

Jan. 15: vs. Toronto (ESPN)

Jan. 29: vs. Dallas (ESPN+, Hulu)

Feb. 1: vs. Anaheim (ESPN)

Feb. 25: at Los Angeles (TNT, Max)

March 1: at Pittsburgh (TNT, Max)

March 8: vs. Edmonton (ESPN)

March 19: vs. Utah (ESPN+, Hulu)

March 26: vs. Edmonton (ESPN)

April 11: at Colorado (ABC)

