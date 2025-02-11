‘I think it will be weird’: Knights turn rivals in 4 Nations Face-Off

Five Golden Knights players and one coach are excited to take part in the 4 Nations Face-Off, the NHL’s return to best-on-best international hockey.

Canada goaltenders Adin Hill and Jordan Binnington (50) prepare for the team photo before practice for the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament in Montreal, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

United States' Austin Matthews, second from left, Jack Eichel, left, and Jack Hughes, right, speak with coaching staff during during a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey practice in Brossard, Quebec, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canada goaltenders Sam Montembeault, left and Adin Hill skate during practice for the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament in Montreal, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

The hockey rivalry between the United States and Canada has always been must-see TV, but their latest meeting at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday will be appointment viewing for Golden Knights fans.

The four-team, best-on-best round-robin tournament — designed to be the precursor to the NHL’s return to the Winter Olympics next year — gets underway Wednesday when Canada plays Sweden at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

Knights captain Mark Stone and defenseman Shea Theodore will take the ice for Team Canada, while coach Bruce Cassidy will be on the bench as an assistant. Goaltender Adin Hill is also on the roster but St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington will get the start.

Team USA’s first game is Thursday against Finland. Center Jack Eichel and defenseman Noah Hanifin are both expected to play for the Americans.

“I can’t remember the last time I played against teammates in a situation like this,” Eichel said. “It might be a little awkward.”

The Knights had seven players named to the event, but defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (Canada) and center William Karlsson (Sweden) withdrew due to injuries.

Each team will play at least three games in the tournament. Clubs will earn three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime or shootout win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss and no points for a regulation loss.

The two teams that earn the most points after three games will play for the championship Feb. 20 at Boston’s TD Garden. The Knights’ season will resume Feb. 22 with a home game against the Vancouver Canucks.

The highlight of the 4 Nations Face-Off will be the showdown between the U.S. and Canada. It’ll be an opportunity for one set of Knights teammates to earn bragging rights over the other.

“I said to the guys yesterday when we split after we got into town, ‘Good luck, and we’ll see you next Saturday.’ I love those guys,” Eichel said. “Bruce has an opportunity to be on the bench, and I wish them nothing but the best. But when Hanny and I play them, that goes out the window and you want to win.”

The 4 Nations Face-Off, which is replacing the NHL’s All-Star Game this season, is stacked with some of the sport’s best players.

Eichel is centering Team USA’s top line with Florida Panthers right wing Matthew Tkachuk and Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor. He’s also on the first power-play unit with Tkachuk, Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes and New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox.

Hanifin is on the team’s third pair with Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber.

Stone is on Team Canada’s star-studded second line with Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby. Theodore is skating on the third pair with Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, who replaced Pietrangelo on the roster.

Stone and Theodore are on the team’s second power-play unit with Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point, Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner and Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny.

“You never really know who you’re going to play with, and it was eye-opening when I walked in,” Stone said. “I’ve played with Jack for the majority of the season and I think Nate with his speed up the middle is very similar. Sid is a world-class player. He’s been one of if not the best player in the world for almost 20 years. It’s pretty awesome to be part of that.”

The Knights players are excited to face each other, but none of them are chirping each other too hard. Cassidy has instead been the team’s leading trash talker, which speaks to his excitement to represent his country.

“I think it will be weird,” Cassidy said. “That’s the biggest rival, too. I don’t think, at 8 o’clock on Saturday, I’ll be thinking of Jack and Hanny. How can we get Canada to beat the U.S. in hockey? It’s become a really great rivalry. It’s going to be a great one.”

