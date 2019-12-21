Injured center Cody Glass back at Golden Knights practice
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Injured center Cody Glass returned to Golden Knights practice Saturday at SAP Center.
Glass wore a non-contact jersey and it is not known whether he will be cleared to play when the Knights face the San Jose Sharks on Sunday before the leaguewide holiday break.
The rookie was injured Dec. 8 against the New York Rangers when he was elbowed in the head by Brendan Lemieux with 3:13 remaining in the second period of a 5-0 loss. Lemieux was fined $2,000 for the incident.
Second-round pick inks deal
The Golden Knights signed second-round pick Kaedan Korczak to a three-year entry level contract, the team announced Saturday.
Korczak, 18, was selected 41st overall in June after the Knights traded up with San Jose to acquire the pick.
The 6-foot-2-inch, 192-pound defenseman has five goals and 23 assists in 32 games with Kelowna of the major-junior Western Hockey League.
