Golden Knights

Injured forward William Karlsson returns to ice for Golden Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2020 - 10:46 am
 

Injured Golden Knights forward William Karlsson returned to the ice during Saturday’s morning skate.

Karlsson has not played since Jan. 14 at Buffalo and was listed as week to week with an upper-body injury. He did not join the team on its recently concluded four-game road trip.

Karlsson’s availability for Saturday’s game against Carolina is expected to be updated following the morning skate.

Karlsson has 10 goals and 34 points in 49 games. Prior to being injured, Karlsson was the only player to appear in every game for the Knights.

