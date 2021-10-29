Injured Golden Knights captain skates on own after practice

Golden Knights forward Mark Stone skated on his own Friday at City National Arena after the team’s morning skate. He was injured in the second game of the season.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) eyes the puck while Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano (5) looks to pass in the third period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights forward Mark Stone skated on his own Friday at City National Arena after the team’s morning skate, a positive step in his recovery from a lower-body injury.

Stone has been considered “in between day to day and week to week,” according to coach Pete DeBoer, since he was injured Oct. 14 at Los Angeles in the second game of the season.

Mark Stone is on the ice after Golden Knights morning skate. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/lighDcVSb9 — David Schoen 🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) October 29, 2021

Stone sustained a noncontact injury in the second period and had to be helped to the locker room.

DeBoer said last week it was determined that the Knights captain does not need surgery after Stone visited additional doctors.

Stone remains on injured reserve and will not play when the Knights host Anaheim at 5 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights will be without forwards Mattias Janmark and Nolan Patrick, who remain day to day. Janmark may travel with the team on its upcoming road trip, DeBoer said.

Patrick has an upper-body injury, and DeBoer said he is undergoing further evaluation Friday. It’s undetermined whether he will be on the trip.

Forward William Carrier skated on his own Friday and is a game-time decision against the Ducks after he blocked a shot in Wednesday’s win at Dallas and had to leave.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

