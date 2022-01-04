Injured Golden Knights defenseman back on ice at morning skate
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez was back on the ice Tuesday, participating in the morning skate at City National Arena while wearing a red, noncontact jersey.
Martinez will not be in the lineup when the Knights host the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena.
Martinez has been sidelined since Nov. 11 when he was kicked in the face by Minnesota’s Wild left wing Brandon Duhaime and suffered a severe facial laceration that required more than 50 stitches, according to coach Pete DeBoer.
He also sustained a head injury from the blow and has missed the past 21 games while recovering.
“Alec, like any long rehab, has had positive weeks and some minor setbacks but I would call the setbacks minor and I think overall he’s progressing into a really good place,” DeBoer said Monday.
