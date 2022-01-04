49°F
Injured Golden Knights defenseman back on ice at morning skate

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2022 - 10:40 am
 
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) during a team practice at City National Aren ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez was back on the ice Tuesday, participating in the morning skate at City National Arena while wearing a red, noncontact jersey.

Martinez will not be in the lineup when the Knights host the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena.

Martinez has been sidelined since Nov. 11 when he was kicked in the face by Minnesota’s Wild left wing Brandon Duhaime and suffered a severe facial laceration that required more than 50 stitches, according to coach Pete DeBoer.

He also sustained a head injury from the blow and has missed the past 21 games while recovering.

“Alec, like any long rehab, has had positive weeks and some minor setbacks but I would call the setbacks minor and I think overall he’s progressing into a really good place,” DeBoer said Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

