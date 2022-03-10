Injured Golden Knights goalie sent home for further evaluation

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner was sent back to Las Vegas for further testing for an injury, coach Pete DeBoer said Thursday in Buffalo, New York.

Vegas Golden Knights' Robin Lehner plays during an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Goaltender Robin Lehner is not with the Golden Knights on their five-game road trip after being sent back to Las Vegas for further testing for an injury, coach Pete DeBoer said Thursday.

Lehner started in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss at Philadelphia and finished with 19 saves. DeBoer added that Lehner’s current ailment is not related to the upper-body injury that kept him out for five games last month.

Laurent Brossoit will start in goal for the Knights against Buffalo on Thursday at KeyBank Center. Logan Thompson was recalled from Henderson on Thursday and could be available for the second game of the back-to-back Friday at Pittsburgh.

The latest injury setback for Lehner could mean the Knights look to add a goalie before the March 21 trade deadline. According to Daily Faceoff, Lehner is dealing with a torn labrum that will require surgery after the season.

Lehner pushed back against that report after a victory over San Jose on March 1, but it’s not clear how long this injury will keep him sidelined.

Lehner has battled through an injury-plagued season starting in December when he missed five games with a lower-body ailment.

He sustained an upper-body injury Feb. 9 in a 6-0 loss at Calgary and missed the next two weeks.

Lehner is 21-15-1 with a 2.77 goals-against average and .909 save percentage in 38 appearances.

