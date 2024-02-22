65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Injured Knights center could return on team’s upcoming road trip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2024 - 2:06 pm
 
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) warms up while fans giggle behind him before an NHL hocke ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) warms up while fans giggle behind him before an NHL hockey game against the Islanders at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said center Jack Eichel could return during the team’s five-game road trip, which begins Saturday against Ottawa.

Cassidy said Thursday he suspected Eichel would travel with the Knights but didn’t know for sure. Eichel hasn’t played since Jan. 11 because of a lower-body injury that required surgery. The 27-year-old has 44 points in 42 games this season.

The Knights’ road trip includes a March 2 stop in Buffalo, where Eichel played for six seasons and was a captain for three.

His return would provide a depleted forward group a massive lift.

Captain Mark Stone is considered week to week with an upper-body injury suffered Tuesday against the Nashville Predators. The injury is not related to Stone’s previous back issues.

“I don’t have an idea on his return date,” Cassidy said. “The medical team will update us as we go along. We’re going to miss him, obviously, but we have to focus on the task at hand for now.”

The Knights will also play Thursday without forward Brett Howden, who is day to day with an upper-body injury.

Left wings Pavel Dorofeyev and William Carrier remain out as well.

Dorofeyev was elbowed in the head Jan. 26 and has yet to return. He has skated on his own but has not practiced with the Knights.

“He’s making no progress, so he’s in the same category he was yesterday and the day before,” Cassidy said.

Carrier hasn’t played since Jan. 4 because of a shoulder injury. He is also skating on his own. General manager Kelly McCrimmon said Wednesday on an appearance on “The Sick Podcast — The Eye Test” that Carrier “should be back not too far into the future.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
Knights look to solve 3rd-period woes with busy week ahead
Knights look to solve 3rd-period woes with busy week ahead
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Welcome break after point streak ends
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Welcome break after point streak ends
Knights ready for rematch of one of their worst losses this season
Knights ready for rematch of one of their worst losses this season
Knights defenseman nearing return from upper-body injury
Knights defenseman nearing return from upper-body injury
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Defenseman’s celebrations spoiled
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Defenseman’s celebrations spoiled
Knights excited to celebrate huge milestone for their ‘Iron lung’
Knights excited to celebrate huge milestone for their ‘Iron lung’