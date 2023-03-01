47°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Injured Knights goalie still ‘nowhere near being on the ice’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2023 - 2:34 pm
 
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against St. Louis Blues during the s ...
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson is “doing well” in his recovery from a lower-body injury but “nowhere near being on the ice,” coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday.

Thompson is week to week after getting hurt Feb. 9 against the Minnesota Wild. He’s expected to return this season.

Thompson is 20-13-3 with a .914 save percentage and 2.66 goals-against average. He was named to the Pacific Division All-Star team after an impressive first half.

Cassidy also said center Nicolas Roy and goaltender Laurent Brossoit are not skating. Both are day to day with lower-body injuries.

Roy is tied for ninth on the Knights in scoring with 25 points in 54 games. Brossoit is 1-0-2 with a .936 save percentage and 2.20 GAA after getting called up when Thompson was hurt.

Cassidy said Brossoit’s injury is separate from the one that led to the 29-year-old’s offseason hip surgery.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘A nice sign’: Big Rockies snowpack may boost Lake Mead
‘A nice sign’: Big Rockies snowpack may boost Lake Mead
2
Raiders, Aces stars to tie the knot in Las Vegas this weekend
Raiders, Aces stars to tie the knot in Las Vegas this weekend
3
5 new and upcoming Las Vegas Valley restaurants
5 new and upcoming Las Vegas Valley restaurants
4
North Las Vegas man targeted Blacks after losing job, police say
North Las Vegas man targeted Blacks after losing job, police say
5
School Board approves rezoning for 12 campuses
School Board approves rezoning for 12 campuses
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Knights goaltender week-to-week with injury; veteran back
Knights goaltender week-to-week with injury; veteran back
Knights goaltender impressive in 1st NHL start in 11 months
Knights goaltender impressive in 1st NHL start in 11 months
5 goalies the Knights could target before trade deadline
5 goalies the Knights could target before trade deadline
Knights move Mark Stone to long-term IR after calling up goalie
Knights move Mark Stone to long-term IR after calling up goalie
3 things the Knights need to do to reach NHL playoffs
3 things the Knights need to do to reach NHL playoffs
The next Fleury? Knights rookie goaltender gets high praise
The next Fleury? Knights rookie goaltender gets high praise