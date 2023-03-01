Injured Knights goalie still ‘nowhere near being on the ice’
The Golden Knights have been without rookie goaltender Logan Thompson for three weeks, and coach Bruce Cassidy doesn’t expect him back anytime soon.
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson is “doing well” in his recovery from a lower-body injury but “nowhere near being on the ice,” coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday.
Thompson is week to week after getting hurt Feb. 9 against the Minnesota Wild. He’s expected to return this season.
Thompson is 20-13-3 with a .914 save percentage and 2.66 goals-against average. He was named to the Pacific Division All-Star team after an impressive first half.
Cassidy also said center Nicolas Roy and goaltender Laurent Brossoit are not skating. Both are day to day with lower-body injuries.
Roy is tied for ninth on the Knights in scoring with 25 points in 54 games. Brossoit is 1-0-2 with a .936 save percentage and 2.20 GAA after getting called up when Thompson was hurt.
Cassidy said Brossoit’s injury is separate from the one that led to the 29-year-old’s offseason hip surgery.
