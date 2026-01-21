Injured Knights players not expected back before Olympics

The six Golden Knights players out with injuries are not expected to return before the NHL Olympic break in February, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said.

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) skates with the puck under pressure from New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes (43) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

BOSTON — Don’t expect any more drastic changes to the Vegas Golden Knights’ lineup between now and the Winter Olympics break.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon said the six players who are out with injuries are not expected to return before the NHL breaks for Italy in the first week of February.

Centers Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body) and Colton Sissons (upper body), goaltender Carter Hart (lower body), defenseman Brayden McNabb (upper body) and winger Brandon Saad (undisclosed) will not play in any of the Knights’ final nine games before the break.

Howden was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The Knights recalled winger Jonas Rondbjerg to serve as the extra forward for their four-game road trip that begins Thursday against the Boston Bruins.

Karlsson has not played since leaving after the first period Nov. 8 against Anaheim. There are conflicting reports on his availability for the rest of the season, but he has not been placed on season-ending long-term injured reserve.

A noncontact injury forced Hart to leave the Jan. 8 game against Columbus with no timetable of a return.

The Knights, at least, have a healthy tandem in net with the return of Adin Hill.

McNabb’s ironman streak of 298 consecutive games played ended following a collision during a Dec. 31 game against Nashville.

Saad hasn’t played since Jan. 8, and Sissons last played Jan. 14, putting the Knights down two of their fourth-line players.

Defenseman Rasmus Andersson’s immigration is still processing, so he will not be available for Thursday’s game.

