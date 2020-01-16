Injury ends Golden Knights’ William Karlsson’s 234-game streak

Golden Knights center William Karlsson was scratched from Thursday’s game at the Ottawa Senators because of an upper-body injury and is listed as week to week.

Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson (71) controls the Puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

OTTAWA, Ontario — Golden Knights center William Karlsson was scratched from Thursday’s game against the Ottawa Senators because of an upper-body injury and is listed as week to week, the team announced.

Karlsson is the only player to have played in every Knights game since the team’s inception and has appeared in 234 consecutive games dating to March 2, 2017.

Karlsson has 10 goals and 24 assists in 49 games.

