62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Injury ends Golden Knights’ William Karlsson’s 234-game streak

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2020 - 3:35 pm
 
Updated January 16, 2020 - 3:40 pm

OTTAWA, Ontario — Golden Knights center William Karlsson was scratched from Thursday’s game against the Ottawa Senators because of an upper-body injury and is listed as week to week, the team announced.

Karlsson is the only player to have played in every Knights game since the team’s inception and has appeared in 234 consecutive games dating to March 2, 2017.

Karlsson has 10 goals and 24 assists in 49 games.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST