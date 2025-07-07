Is Pietrangelo a Hall of Famer? Knights defenseman has a case

Alex Pietrangelo’s playing career is likely over. If that’s the case, the Golden Knights defenseman would be eligible for the Hall of Fame in three years.

How will Knights be different next season with Pietrangelo, Hague gone?

Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) is congratulated by Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber (6) after they beat the Golden Knights 4-1 in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

FILE - Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara, of Slovakia, hoists the cup following the Bruins' 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on June 15, 2011, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Bill Daly, Deputy commissioner of the NHL, is set to award the trophy to Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19), right wing Mark Stone (61) and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) after defeating the Dallas Stars 6-0 during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo lifts the Stanley Cup during a ceremony honoring the Blues championship victory before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in St. Louis. The past few weeks have seen several recent Stanley Cup winners get rid of members of their championship core. The Chicago Blackhawks moved on from Corey Crawford, the Washington Capitals did the same with Braden Holtby, the Pittsburgh Penguins traded fellow goalie Matt Murray and forward Patric Hornqvist and the St. Louis Blues signing Torey Krug means captain Alex Pietrangelo will sign elsewhere. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) passes the puck during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Alex Pietrangelo is likely headed for the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. His resume is worthy of consideration.

The key question is when. The Golden Knights defenseman is stepping away from hockey due to a hip injury with two seasons remaining on his contract. Pietrangelo, 35, would be eligible for induction in three years if he never plays again.

That means he could be part of the class of 2028 as things stand.

Understanding the Hall

It’s unclear how long Pietrangelo would have to wait once he can be voted into the Hall of Fame. The process is shrouded in enough secrecy to make predictions difficult.

Only four male players can be inducted each year. The 18 members of the selection committee — which is comprised of former players, current and former hockey executives and media members — can nominate one player each. Nominees must receive at least 75 percent of the vote from the selection committee, or 14 of a possible 18 votes, to be elected.

Only the names of the inductees are revealed each year. The names of the nominees that fell short and the voting totals are not disclosed by the Hall of Fame.

The lack of transparency makes it difficult to guess how close players are to election.

The class of 2025 consisted of one NHL player elected in his 17th year of eligibility (right wing Alexander Mogilny) and three elected on their first try in center Joe Thornton and defensemen Zdeno Chara and Duncan Keith.

Thornton, Chara and Keith were all deserving selections.

Thornton was one of the best playmakers of his era and finished with 1,539 points, the 14th-most all-time, in 1,714 games. Chara played 1,680 games, won a Norris Trophy and captained the Boston Bruins to the Stanley Cup in 2011. Keith was a two-time Norris Trophy winner and helped the Chicago Blackhawks win three Stanley Cups in six years from 2010 to 2015.

The class of 2024 also saw defenseman Shea Weber get inducted in his first year of eligibility.

Making the case

Pietrangelo’s case is an interesting one.

He never won a Norris Trophy, but he finished top five in the voting three times. He also was selected to three All-Star teams.

Pietrangelo played 1,087 games and scored 637 points, which ranks 41st all-time among defensemen. Recent Hall of Famers in a similar range include Weber (589 points in 1,038 games), Keith (646 points in 1,256 games), Chris Pronger (698 points in 1,167 games) and Scott Niedermayer (740 points in 1,263 games).

Many of those players, like Pietrangelo, weren’t primarily known for their offense. They made their mark by playing in all situations and being trusted to handle difficult matchups.

Pietrangelo, like those other players, also experienced plenty of team success.

He captained the St. Louis Blues to their first Stanley Cup in 2019, then helped the Knights win their first championship as an alternate captain in 2023. He led both teams in ice time during their playoff runs.

Pietrangelo also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and a gold medal at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

He could become the first former Knights player inducted into the Hall of Fame, though he’ll have competition. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who retired after this past season, will also be eligible for election for the first time in 2028.

It wouldn’t be a shock if Fleury gets inducted right away. Or if Pietrangelo is elected alongside him.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.