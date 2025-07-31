‘It feels like home’: Original Misfit happy with new Knights contract

Reilly Smith signed a one-year, $2 million deal to stay with the Golden Knights this offseason and is excited about what the news means for his family.

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) chase a puck during the third period of game one in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) smiles at fans during the warm up period of their NHL game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the T-Mobile Arena on Friday, March 07, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden knights teammates Reilly smith (19) and Jack Eichel (9) play catch during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith smiles during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith runs to first base during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Reilly Smith opened the boxes.

The Original Misfit, after being traded from the Golden Knights to the Pittsburgh Penguins in June 2023, left a few things unpacked. Those boxes remained closed when Smith moved to the New York Rangers in July 2024.

“I don’t even know what’s in them anymore,” Smith said in May. “I’m a little bit scared to open them because then if I open them, I don’t want to have to box them back up again and keep traveling.”

Smith, 34, no longer has to worry. The left wing signed a one-year, $2 million extension this offseason to stay with the Knights, who he joined via trade during the 2017 expansion draft.

Smith has 297 points in 420 games with the franchise and was the second player to touch the Stanley Cup in 2023 after captain Mark Stone.

“It definitely feels like home,” Smith said.

He wasn’t ready to reveal what was in those boxes. But finally opening them up is a sign he’s now settled back in a city that has meant so much to him and his family.

“It wasn’t until after I officially signed back that we started opening up boxes and started to move back into our house,” Smith said in a phone interview with the Review-Journal. “A lot of stuff we don’t need, for sure, but then some things that I’m now really glad to have. Things you just travel with that you don’t realize that would be handy, especially when you have two young kids.”

Family first

Smith’s family was a key factor when he negotiated his new deal.

He and his wife Melissa have two daughters: Isla, age 2, and Navy, age 1.

Isla came soon after Smith signed a three-year, $15 million extension with the Knights in July 2022. He was traded a year later, two weeks after helping the team win the Stanley Cup.

Smith doesn’t have to worry about something similar happening this time around. His contract carries a no-trade clause.

“It gives us a little bit more assurance that we can plan ahead, especially for our kids if it’s preschool programs and stuff like that,” Smith said. “We can really plan for those things, which is really nice for us.”

Back to normal

Smith was one of the keys to the Knights initial success as a franchise, providing solid two-way value as a forward who could be trusted in all situations.

He wasn’t quite the same player in Pittsburgh or New York. He had 69 points in 134 games combined with the two franchises.

Smith looked like his old self, however, after the Knights acquired him from the Rangers before this year’s trade deadline.

He scored 11 points in 21 games down the stretch and added three goals in the playoffs, including a buzzer-beater in Game 3 of his team’s second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers.

A key to his smooth transition was center William Karlsson. Coach Bruce Cassidy reunited the former linemates and it paid off in a big way.

“I can give a lot of credit to No. 71 (Karlsson, for my on-ice success),” Smith said. “Makes my life easy.

“Jumping in last year, there’s a lot of excitement and a lot of buzz about being able to come back and possibly play with Will. At the same time, I’m trying not to step on other people’s toes and be cognizant that a couple years has gone by. To be able to be back here for the start of the season coming up, I think puts me in a different mindset.”

Retooling with Marner

Smith is looking forward to getting back on the ice with his teammates. The Knights made a major splash this offseason by acquiring right wing Mitch Marner in a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Smith is excited about what Marner can bring to the team.

“Very elite hockey sense,” Smith said. “He’s able to create a lot of space and passing lanes for his teammates, so I think we have certain players on our team who could really run with the abilities to play with a guy like that.

“As a management group, I feel like they’ve always tried to find the best players available to bolster their team, and I’m not surprised that they went after the biggest fish again. I think it always gives us a chance to see our team (be) better than the previous year and that’ll be the goal because it’s not easy to win the Stanley Cup. You have to keep on getting better and that’s the only way you can achieve that goal.”

Things stay the same

Smith is entering his 15th NHL season. He’s played 919 games and has a chance to reach 1,000 if he stays healthy this year.

He knows how to prepare over the summer. But it makes things simpler that he’s returning to a place where he knows what to expect.

“That makes it a lot easier for me,” Smith said. “It’s just sharping the tools and making sure I’m ready to make a difference from Game 1.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.