‘It sucks’: Adin Hill discusses return from injury, missing Olympics

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill said it has been a battle mentally coming back from his latest lower-body injury that sidelined him for nearly three months.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) defends the net as Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) tries to get the puck in during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) slips to the ice after blocking the puck, out of frame, while Philadelphia Flyers right wing Bobby Brink (10) jumps over during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

That feeling of “here we go again” crossed Adin Hill’s mind.

Another injury. Another lower-body injury. Another lower-body injury to keep him out for an extended period.

What more could Hill have done? The Vegas Golden Knights goaltender was coming off a career-high 50 starts in the 2024-25 season.

He thought he did everything he could to prevent this from happening again.

Less than 10 minutes into his fifth start of this season, a noncontact injury against the Carolina Hurricanes sidelined him for nearly three months.

“It sucks,” Hill said Sunday. “I got a little emotional.”

Navigating through the injury bug

Hill’s tenure with the Knights, now in its fourth year, has been marred by lower-body injuries.

He was thrust into the starter’s job in 2023 when Logan Thompson suffered a lower-body injury after the All Star break.

Hill won six of his next eight starts until he missed the final month of the regular season.

He replaced an injured Laurent Brossoit in the second round of the playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers, and the rest is history. He backstopped the Knights to the Stanley Cup.

The following year, Hill got hurt in late November, came back two weeks later, got hurt again and missed a month.

“It’s tough mentally, just to get back into it and grinding every day,” Hill said. “You go through your spurts while you’re recovering, and you’re like, ‘Is this going to get better?’ So it’s definitely a mental grind. Having the injury history I have, it sucks.”

There’s also the burden of not representing Canada in the Winter Olympics.

Hill was seemingly a lock going into the season, given he was on the 4 Nations Face-Off roster, even though he didn’t play in the best-on-best tournament.

Had he stayed healthy, it’s almost a given Canada’s brain trust would have considered him.

“That definitely sucked,” Hill said. “I obviously wanted to be on that Olympic roster, but when the injury happened, knowing the timeline that I was going to be out, it was just one of those things where you’re like, ‘Well, if they pick me, they pick me. If they don’t, they don’t.’

“It’s not like I played my way on or off the team. I just didn’t play. It definitely sucked. I’d love to be going to Italy, but it’s just the way things shook out.”

Working his way back

Hill isn’t one to react to outside pressure. There is added weight now, though, with him in the first year of a six-year extension.

He’s the No. 1 option by way of contract and resume.

It’s going to take time for Hill to get back up to speed. He was tagged for five goals in his first start back Thursday, a 6-5 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“I don’t know how long it’ll take for him to get back to where he needs to be,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “It’s going to take awhile. We understand that.”

The goals weren’t a result of his performance. He did enough to get the win.

“First game for not playing for three months, I thought I felt pretty good,” Hill said. “There’s a couple plays that I would change, little things here and there and a couple of details that I just need to be a little more patient and be on my feet more.

“Outside of that, I felt like I was seeing the puck well and finding the puck through traffic well.”

Scorpion save of the year

Hill certainly saw it well on a save-of-the-year candidate he made in the first period on winger Bobby McCann.

Lunging to his right, while on his back, Hill made a rolling save with his skate to keep the score 3-1.

“I knew he was going to raise a puck, and I only had my one pad there,” he said. “I reached for it with my blocker stick on the pass, but I missed the pass. So now, I can’t get my blocker there, so I have to just find a way to take up more space in the net.”

ADIN HILL EST DE RETOUR!!!!! 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/LRA3qsNL7i — LNH (@LNH_FR) January 16, 2026

Hill can only take each start in stride, but this stretch will allow him to get more reps. The Knights wrap up January with six games in 10 days.

The Knights can’t ignore the contribution of Akira Schmid (15-4-5) and what he’s done in Hill’s absence. But Hill is about to see a more favorable workload.

“I always find playing a lot of games is going to get you in a rhythm,” he said. “You’re just kind of in game mode. It’s nice we have a lot of games and a condensed schedule before the break, just to kind of get back in that rhythm.”

