‘It sucks rehabbing,’ Knights captain says after returning to lineup

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone scored in his return to the lineup Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators after missing the past month with a wrist injury.

Mark Stone earned the right to celebrate the goal, even if it wasn’t the prettiest one he scored.

The Golden Knights captain gathered the puck at the goal line on the power play. He flubbed the first pass. The second one bounced off Ottawa Senators center Tim Stutzle’s skate and into the back of the net.

“You take it and run,” Stone said.

He celebrated in typical Stone fashion, leaping into the boards and slamming his hand into the glass — testing the same right wrist he injured that kept him out for 16 games.

Stone picked up right where he left off in his return to the lineup Wednesday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators at T-Mobile Arena.

He wasted no time getting acclimated. Stone played 19:58, third most among forwards, and led all forwards in short-handed ice time (2:17).

The goal also gave him 14 points in seven games this season.

“Overall, I felt pretty good,” Stone said. “Been able to skate quite a bit. Legs started to go a little bit toward the end of the game.”

Practiced in Henderson

Stone’s return was a surprise. He hadn’t been skating with his teammates while ramping up his return to play.

Turns out he was skating with the Knights. They just weren’t golden. Stone practiced in Henderson with the Silver Knights while his teammates were playing in Utah and Anaheim over the weekend.

If Stone hadn’t done that, Friday against the Montreal Canadiens would have been more of a realistic return date.

“I had a good time down there with the guys,” Stone said. “Really helped expedite the process. Everything’s healed, I got the practices I needed, and I’m ready to go.”

The injury didn’t impact Stone’s skating. But it was still time missed because of injury, which has been a theme the past four years.

Stone has missed 142 games since 2021-22, ranging from his two back surgeries, a lacerated spleen and a pulled muscle that cost him 16 games last season.

“Every injury is frustrating,” Stone said. “I don’t enjoy rehabbing. I’ve unfortunately gotten good at it. I understand the best way to go about it.”

Shines on new line

Stone also returned with different linemates, skating with center Brett Howden and Mitch Marner, who moved to left wing for the first time this season.

It was the Knights’ best line in terms of possession. They outshot the Senators 10-3 when on the ice, according to Natural Stat Trick, and 1-1 in goals.

Stone had chemistry with Howden when they were linemates during the Knights’ Stanley Cup run in 2023. Marner was the wild card, but he had four shots and the primary assist on Howden’s first-period goal.

“I don’t think (Stone) has ever had an issue of getting back up to speed,” Howden said. “It’s unfortunate that he’s been out a handful of times in the years that I’ve been here, and every time he comes back, it seems like he doesn’t miss a beat.”

Stone’s power-play goal tied the score 3-3 in the third period to help the Knights rally from two goals down to earn a point, but they lost their seventh straight in extra time by going 0-for-3 in the shootout.

Despite the eight overtime/shootout losses, the Knights are one point back of the Anaheim Ducks for first place in the Pacific Division.

Coach Bruce Cassidy had no updates on the other injured players — center William Karlsson (lower body), goaltender Adin Hill (lower body) and defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed).

But the Knights at least got their captain back for a busy stretch. Friday continues a stretch of three games in four days, and they will play 13 games in December.

“Coming to the rink, it sucks rehabbing,” Stone said. “I’m just excited to get back and hopefully stay healthy, knock on wood for the 15th time.”

