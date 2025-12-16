‘It’s been tough’: Knights veterans taking scratches in stride

Brandon Saad and Reilly Smith have alternated in and out of the Golden Knights’ lineup, with the veteran wingers taking a back seat to younger players who are playing well.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith shoots during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Brandon Saad and Reilly Smith have a combined 1,910 games of NHL experience. There’s nearly 500 goals and three Stanley Cups between them.

It’s safe to say this is uncharted territory for both.

The veteran wingers have rotated in and out of the Golden Knights lineup throughout December, with both being healthy scratches for multiple games at times.

“It’s been tough,” Saad said. “It’s not something I’ve really faced before.”

Smith was more blunt.

“It’s not fun,” Smith said. “You want to play every game. There’s only so much you can control. That’s where I’m at.”

It’s been a combination of production and the numbers game. Saad, who signed a one-year $2 million extension with the Knights in June, has four points in 28 games.

Smith, the Original Misfit who was brought back in a trade with the New York Rangers in March and signed a one-year deal at the same price, has three goals and six points.

No clear winner

They’ve been alternating at third-line left wing, but neither has separated from the other to lay claim to consistent starts.

Based on practice Tuesday, and Smith last playing Saturday, Saad will draw back into the lineup Wednesday against the New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena.

“You try not to overthink it,” Saad said. “I think sometimes, when you’re out of the lineup, you want to be playing a certain way as a team, but at the same time, you’re here for a reason. You just want to play your game.”

It looks like the rotation is going to stick for the time being.

“It’s probably a game-to-game thing right now, for the most part, until something changes,” coach Bruce Cassidy said.

That change would have to be on the play of younger wingers Braeden Bowman and Cole Reinhardt.

Bowman has not given Cassidy a reason to take him out of the lineup with 11 points in 16 games.

The undrafted forward continues to make plays at both ends — not just scoring — to be trusted on the top line with Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel.

Reinhardt, meanwhile, has remained steady on the fourth line with four points in 23 games.

Neither Smith, 34, nor Saad, 33, are suited for that fourth line. They can play that role, but it’s not their style.

“Those are two wingers, younger guys who have been in the lineup,” Cassidy said. “It didn’t start that way, right? So far, so good with both of them.”

Misfit role for Smith

It’s been a tougher sledding for Smith because he’s had to play out of position. Smith was fourth-line center for two games during the Knights’ five-game road trip.

He held his own going 4-for-6 in the faceoff circle, but it’s still not something he’s used to

“It’s not easy,” Smith said. “I find if you switch to playing a different position, you lose some of your offensive instincts and you’re trying to make sure you’re not giving up anything offensively.”

Smith has also had to play without his usual center, with William Karlsson still week to week with a lower-body injury.

Cassidy has met constantly with Smith and Saad to let them know of the decision, something he’s never liked doing with veteran players.

Cassidy said, simply, that Bowman and Reinhardt fit right now. That’s what it boils down to.

“You try to be professional and make the most of when you get the opportunity,” Smith said.

