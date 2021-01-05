Jack Dugan eager to compete at Golden Knights camp

One of the Knights’ top forward prospects is at his first NHL training camp and is eager to show what he can do.

Golden Knights forward Jack Dugan (8) on the first day of training camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas Monday, Jan.. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Golden Knights forward Jack Dugan (8) and defenseman Alec Martinez (22) during a scrimmage on the first day of training camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas Monday, Jan.. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jack Dugan, eager to impress in his first NHL training camp, flew out to the blue line to defend his man at a Golden Knights scrimmage Monday.

His opponent, defenseman Shea Theodore, made a quick move to get around around him and fired a shot on goal. It was an early humbling moment for Dugan, who is trying to get up to speed quickly and impress in his first NHL training camp.

The 22-year-old forward prospect hasn’t played organized hockey since his last college game March 6. But he’s still hoping to adjust to the speed of the professional game and show the Knights’ staff he can contribute sooner rather than later.

“Obviously the players are all really good players out here and they’re here for a reason,” Dugan said. “I don’t know if 10 months off necessarily helped. The pace is obviously the biggest thing, but hopefully I can adapt and adapt quickly to it.”

Dugan has traveled a rare path just to get to camp as a fifth-round pick turned college star. In his final year at Providence as a sophomore, he scored 10 goals and had 42 assists in 34 games to lead all Division I men’s players in points.

He turned professional after the season was cut short because of COVID-19 and signed his entry-level contract with the Knights in July. Now he’s in camp and ready to earn a role with the NHL club or the American Hockey League’s Silver Knights.

“I think my hockey IQ, my playmaking abilities are two of my best attributes,” Dugan said. “Also, my work ethic. Obviously, for right now, these are all my teammates out here so I’m not going to try to kill anybody. I don’t think anybody really should be doing that, but definitely finishing checks and playing hard.”

DeBoer’s new look

Knights coach Pete DeBoer had a new accessory on the bench for Monday’s practice: A facemask.

The NHL’s 2021 COVID-19 protocols state coaches have to wear one except when skating on the ice, and it’s been an adjustment for DeBoer. He said he always wants to pull it down to talk, something he noticed Raiders coach Jon Gruden struggle with.

“I’ve been watching him on the sidelines and he’s battled with that the entire season,” DeBoer said. “I can feel his pain. It’s hard when you want to communicate to keep that thing over your mouth. That’s something I’m going to have to get used to.”

Silver Knights opt in

The Silver Knights will participate in the 2021 AHL season, the league announced Monday. The Silver Knights will play in the eight-team Pacific Division with the Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers), Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche), Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings), San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks), San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks), Stockton Heat (Calgary Flames) and Tucson Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes).

The AHL is scheduled to begin its season Feb. 5. Dates and times for the Silver Knights’ games have not been announced.

Game times announced

The NHL released start times for all its regular season games Monday. The Knights’ first game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena will begin at 7 p.m. The team’s Feb. 20 outdoor game at Lake Tahoe against the Colorado Avalanche will start at 1 p.m.

