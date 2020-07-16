104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Golden Knights

Jack Dugan signs entry-level contract with Golden Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2020 - 12:01 pm
 

Forward Jack Dugan signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Golden Knights, the team announced Thursday.

The deal begins with the 2020-21 season and has a $925,000 average annual value, per a source. Dugan is ineligible to participate for the Knights in the NHL postseason tournament.

Dugan was a fifth-round pick by the Knights in 2017 and announced in May he was forgoing his final two seasons at Providence to turn pro.

As a sophomore, the 6-foot-2-inch, 194-pound right wing posted 52 points in 34 games to lead the NCAA in scoring. Dugan also was named one of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award as the nation’s top college hockey player.

Dugan led the nation in points per game (1.53), assists (42), assists per game (1.24), power-play points (22) and even-strength points (30) on the way to being named first-team All-American.

In 75 career games at Providence, Dugan produced 20 goals and 71 assists for 91 points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
2
Las Vegas casinos modifying smoking policies amid pandemic
Las Vegas casinos modifying smoking policies amid pandemic
3
Father arrested in street racing crash that left baby dead in Las Vegas
Father arrested in street racing crash that left baby dead in Las Vegas
4
Statue of Liberty sports face mask on Las Vegas Strip
Statue of Liberty sports face mask on Las Vegas Strip
5
Health investigators overwhelmed by ‘avalanche’ of COVID-19 cases
Health investigators overwhelmed by ‘avalanche’ of COVID-19 cases
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST