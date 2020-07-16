Jack Dugan signs entry-level contract with Golden Knights

Jack Dugan, who led the NCAA in scoring this past season, signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Golden Knights, the team announced Thursday.

Vegas Golden Knights Jack Dugan (51) looks for an open play during a development camp scrimmage at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, June 28, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Cornell Big Red's Sebastian Dirven (5) and Providence Friars' Jack Dugan (12) battle for the puck during the first period of the Fortress Invitational championship hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Forward Jack Dugan signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Golden Knights, the team announced Thursday.

The deal begins with the 2020-21 season and has a $925,000 average annual value, per a source. Dugan is ineligible to participate for the Knights in the NHL postseason tournament.

Dugan was a fifth-round pick by the Knights in 2017 and announced in May he was forgoing his final two seasons at Providence to turn pro.

As a sophomore, the 6-foot-2-inch, 194-pound right wing posted 52 points in 34 games to lead the NCAA in scoring. Dugan also was named one of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award as the nation’s top college hockey player.

Dugan led the nation in points per game (1.53), assists (42), assists per game (1.24), power-play points (22) and even-strength points (30) on the way to being named first-team All-American.

In 75 career games at Providence, Dugan produced 20 goals and 71 assists for 91 points.

