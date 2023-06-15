82°F
Golden Knights

Jack Eichel at Las Vegas Raising Cane’s tonight

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2023 - 6:51 pm
 
Updated June 16, 2023 - 2:51 pm
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida Panthe ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series for the championship win at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

If you’re driving thru Raising Cane’s tonight, you might hear a familiar voice.

Stanley Cup champion Jack Eichel will be working a Raising Cane’s drive-thru Friday at 10050 W. Sahara Ave. to celebrate the team’s first championship.

Fans can catch the Golden Knights center serving up some box combos from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Knights won the Stanley Cup Tuesday night after a 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers.

