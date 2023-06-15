Jack Eichel at Las Vegas Raising Cane’s tonight
Jack Eichel will be working a Raising Cane’s drive-thru Friday to celebrate the team’s first championship.
If you’re driving thru Raising Cane’s tonight, you might hear a familiar voice.
Stanley Cup champion Jack Eichel will be working a Raising Cane’s drive-thru Friday at 10050 W. Sahara Ave. to celebrate the team’s first championship.
Fans can catch the Golden Knights center serving up some box combos from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Vegas Caniacs and hockey fans… It’s time to celebrate!🏒 @jackeichel is trading in hockey pucks for Box Combos and is working our Drive Thru TOMORROW at 5pm PST! Swing by and say hi!👋
📍10050 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117 pic.twitter.com/eekyD4aEjY
— Raising Cane's (@raisingcanes) June 15, 2023
The Knights won the Stanley Cup Tuesday night after a 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers.