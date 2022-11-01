Jack Eichel comes to rescue again in Golden Knights’ OT win

Center Jack Eichel found defenseman Shea Theodore for the winning goal as the Golden Knights rallied from a third-period deficit for their fifth straight victory.

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore scores a goal against Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren during overtime in an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. The Golden Knights won 3-2. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) celebrates his goal with teammates during overtime in an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. The Golden Knights won 3-2. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Vegas Golden Knights center Michael Amadio, left, moves the puck against Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary (42) and goaltender Charlie Lindgren (79) in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington Capitals center Aliaksei Protas, right, moves the puck past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome, left, chases after the puck in front of Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and center Phil Kessel in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson, left, moves the puck past Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates his goal with teammates in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov, left, and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith struggle for possession of the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington Capitals center Aliaksei Protas (59) moves the puck toward Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington Capitals' Dylan Strome (17), Evgeny Kuznetsov and Marcus Johansson celebrate Johansson's goal with teammate Alex Ovechkin in front of Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk, left, celebrates his goal with teammates in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) celebrates his goal with teammates in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) moves the puck past Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and Washington Capitals center Aliaksei Protas chase after the puck in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Jack Eichel went with a pass this time.

The Golden Knights found themselves in overtime for the second straight game Tuesday at Capital One Arena with their No. 1 center on the ice. Eichel scored a game-winner in the same scenario Sunday with a spectacular individual effort against the Winnipeg Jets.

He didn’t force another shot Tuesday. Eichel instead floated the puck to driving defenseman Shea Theodore, who chipped the puck past Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren for a 3-2 victory and the Knights’ fifth straight win.

It was Theodore’s second straight game-winner against Washington, after he scored in overtime April 20 in the last meeting between the teams. The goal and the setup by Eichel raised the Knights’ record to 9-2, giving them the best start through 11 games in team history.

“That’s two nights in a row,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Pretty special player. When there’s time and space for Jack, he’s one of those dynamic players that people pay money to see.”

Similar to the game against Winnipeg, the Knights needed to rally to set up Eichel’s heroics.

They trailed 2-1 entering the third period after a tiebreaking goal from defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk 1:01 into the second. Then Washington, despite losing 3-2 in a shootout the previous night in Carolina and icing a short-handed lineup, defended the lead fiercely.

The Capitals blocked 26 shots. They got their sticks in passing lanes. They held back the Knights enough to give them a real shot at a regulation win.

But a tired group of Washington skaters missing forwards Nicklas Backstrom, Connor Brown, Carl Hagelin, T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson and defenseman John Carlson because of injuries seemed to wear down as the game progressed.

The Knights outshot the Capitals 10-4 in the third period. Left wing William Carrier tied the game 2-2 with 5:56 left in regulation.

The Knights had a late scare when Washington put the puck in the net seconds after the third-period buzzer, but they had reason to be confident entering overtime.

They know what Eichel can do at three-on-three. His assist on Theodore’s goal helped the Knights open their five-game trip with a win and match their longest winning streak of last season.

“Great play,” Theodore said. “He’s a skilled player with the puck, and if you can read through his eyes and get into a good spot, he’ll find you.”

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Defensive effort

The Capitals were stingy, but the Knights hardly cracked themselves.

Washington’s 21 shots on goal were its second-lowest total of the season. Superstar left wing Alexander Ovechkin had only one.

There was one point in the third period in which the Capitals didn’t have a shot for 13:35.

“I’m starting to kind of get used to (those stretches) with the system and how defensively sound we’ve been,” rookie goaltender Logan Thompson said.

The Knights have allowed two goals or fewer in eight of their 11 games.

2. Pietrangelo shines

Theodore wasn’t the only Knights defenseman with a strong night offensively.

Alex Pietrangelo had an assist on all three goals for his first three-point game of the season. Pietrangelo hasn’t scored a goal, but his nine assists lead all NHL defensemen.

The 32-year-old also blocked four shots and played 22:53, two seconds behind Theodore for the team lead.

3. Chippy contest

Tempers flared in the first period when Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary checked left wing Reilly Smith into the end boards with 3:43 left.

Fehervary went to the penalty box for boarding. Right wing Jonathan Marchessault also was sent off for roughing after coming to Smith’s defense.

The play seemed to raise tensions the rest of the period. Smith went back to the locker room, but returned for the second and played the rest of the game.

“You don’t like seeing that play there with (Smith),” Carrier said.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.