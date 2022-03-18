67°F
Jack Eichel injury ‘big concern’ for Golden Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2022 - 12:00 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks on prior to an NHL hockey game against his fo ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks on prior to an NHL hockey game against his former team the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel is doubtful for Saturday’s game against Los Angeles at T-Mobile Arena, and coach Pete DeBoer said his upper-body injury is a “big concern.”

The Knights were still awaiting test results Friday morning.

“It could be anywhere from a couple of days to more than that,” DeBoer said.

Eichel blocked a shot late in the second period of Thursday’s 5-3 victory over Florida and did not play in the third.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

