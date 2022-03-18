Jack Eichel injury ‘big concern’ for Golden Knights
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel is doubtful for Saturday’s game against Los Angeles at T-Mobile Arena, and coach Pete DeBoer said his upper-body injury is a “big concern.”
The Knights were still awaiting test results Friday morning.
“It could be anywhere from a couple of days to more than that,” DeBoer said.
Eichel blocked a shot late in the second period of Thursday’s 5-3 victory over Florida and did not play in the third.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
