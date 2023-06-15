82°F
Golden Knights

Jack Eichel reschedules Raising Cane’s drive-thru appearance

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2023 - 6:51 pm
 
Updated June 15, 2023 - 8:33 am
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida Panthe ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series for the championship win at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An appearance by Jack Eichel at a local Raising Cane’s has been rescheduled.

Originally scheduled for Thursday at the 10050 W. Sahara Ave. location, the Golden Knights center will now appear on Friday, June 16, according to a tweet from the restaurant chain.

Eichel will be working the drive-thru to celebrate the team’s first championship. The restaurant chain has yet to announce other details including the time of the event.

The Knights won the Stanley Cup Tuesday night after a 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers.

