Jack Eichel scores 1st goal with Knights in win over Sharks

Jack Eichel scored his first goal in more than a year, and the Golden Knights snapped a three-game winless skid with a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Logan Thompson earned his first career victory in his second NHL start. He made a handful of timely saves in the first period, including a pair of stops on breakaways when the Knights were short-handed.

San Jose’s Nick Bonino ended the shutout with 9:43 remaining in the third period.

Eichel’s goal was his first since Jan. 28, 2021, with the Buffalo Sabres and put the Knights ahead 2-0 in the first period. He circled the offensive zone with the puck for 10 seconds and hit the breaks to shake free of Sharks forward Timo Meier, then buried a return pass from Chandler Stephenson.

Eichel added an assist and has three points in three games since being activated from long-term injured reserve following artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck.

Keegan Kolesar scored in the first period, and Max Pacioretty had his third goal in the past two games. Defenseman Shea Theodore finished with two assists. Stephenson added an empty-net goal in the final minute from Pacioretty and Nicolas Roy.

The Knights won their 10th straight against rival San Jose and moved three points ahead of Edmonton and Los Angeles in the Pacific Division.

Coach Pete DeBoer earned his 499th career victory.

