Jack Eichel scores late winner for Golden Knights
Jack Eichel scored on a power play with 5.2 seconds remaining in regulation, and the Golden Knights edged the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
Jonathan Marchessault opened the scoring for the Knights in the second period with his team-leading 24th goal on a breakaway.
Brady Tkachuk answered for Ottawa a little more than two minutes later on a power play, poking his own rebound past goalie Robin Lehner.
Left wing Max Pacioretty returned to Knights’ lineup after he missed the past four games with a lower-body injury.
