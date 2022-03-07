52°F
Jack Eichel scores late winner for Golden Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2022 - 4:37 pm
 
Updated March 6, 2022 - 8:07 pm
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) reacts after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) defends against Ottawa Senators right wing Connor Brown (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Ottawa Senators left wing Tim Stützle (18) hits the puck down the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Ottawa Senators left wing Zach Sanford (13) goes to block a pass by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Ottawa Senators left wing Parker Kelly (45) and Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) watch the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Ottawa Senators left wing Zach Sanford (13) rolls over the top of Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) as he chases the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against the Ottawa Senators during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Vegas Golden Knights center Jake Leschyshyn (15) skates against Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot (72) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) reacts after scoring against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates around the net with the puck against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) is defended by Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom (26) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67), center Jack Eichel (9) and defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrate Eichel's goal against the Ottawa Senators during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Jack Eichel scored on a power play with 5.2 seconds remaining in regulation, and the Golden Knights edged the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Jonathan Marchessault opened the scoring for the Knights in the second period with his team-leading 24th goal on a breakaway.

Brady Tkachuk answered for Ottawa a little more than two minutes later on a power play, poking his own rebound past goalie Robin Lehner.

Left wing Max Pacioretty returned to Knights’ lineup after he missed the past four games with a lower-body injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

