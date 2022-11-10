Jack Eichel stars as Knights defeat former team in Buffalo
Jack Eichel’s second trip back to Buffalo was a happy one as the Golden Knights extended their winning streak to nine games.
Jack Eichel recorded a hat trick against his former team to help the Golden Knights defeat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 at KeyBank Center on Thursday for their ninth straight win.
It was Eichel’s second trip back to Buffalo after being traded to the Knights on Nov. 4, 2021. He scored four points in the third period to pull away from a pesky Sabres team.
The Knights’ winning streak is the second-longest in team history, and one away from matching the record set from April 9-28, 2021. The club also wrapped up its five-game road trip, tied for its second-longest of the season, a perfect 5-0.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.