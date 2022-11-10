Jack Eichel stars as Knights defeat former team in Buffalo

Jack Eichel’s second trip back to Buffalo was a happy one as the Golden Knights extended their winning streak to nine games.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) and Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) is congratulated for his goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) compete for position during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt (37) carries the puck past Vegas Golden Knights center Phil Kessel (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) celebrates his goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson makes a glove save during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks to pass the puck during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Vegas Golden Knights center Phil Kessel (8) celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres with center Nicolas Roy (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt (37) takes the puck from Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) puts the puck past Buffalo Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) reacts after being stopped by Buffalo Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) checks Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jack Eichel recorded a hat trick against his former team to help the Golden Knights defeat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 at KeyBank Center on Thursday for their ninth straight win.

It was Eichel’s second trip back to Buffalo after being traded to the Knights on Nov. 4, 2021. He scored four points in the third period to pull away from a pesky Sabres team.

The Knights’ winning streak is the second-longest in team history, and one away from matching the record set from April 9-28, 2021. The club also wrapped up its five-game road trip, tied for its second-longest of the season, a perfect 5-0.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.