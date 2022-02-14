68°F
Jack Eichel to debut for Knights this week; star forward on IR

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2022 - 12:26 pm
 
Updated February 14, 2022 - 12:52 pm
Golden Knights player Jack Eichel during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, T ...
Golden Knights player Jack Eichel during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Monday that captain Mark Stone will go on long-term injured reserve with a back injury and center Jack Eichel will make his debut Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche.

Eichel skated on the first line Monday with left wing Max Pacioretty and right wing Evgenii Dadonov.

Eichel was acquired late last year in a blockbuster deal with the Buffalo Sabres. He underwent neck surgery soon after the trade and has been a slow recovery since the operation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

