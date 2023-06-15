90°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Jack Eichel to work local Raising Cane’s drive-thru Thursday

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2023 - 6:51 pm
 
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida Panthe ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series for the championship win at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

If you’re driving thru Raising Cane’s tomorrow, you might hear a familiar voice.

Stanley Cup champion Jack Eichel will be working a Raising Cane’s drive-thru Thursday at 10050 W. Sahara Ave. to celebrate the team’s first championship.

Fans can catch the Golden Knights center serving up some box combos from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Knights won the Stanley Cup Tuesday night after a 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers.

MOST READ
1
Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship parade set
Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship parade set
2
Lonnie Hammargren dies, was Nevada’s former lieutenant governor
Lonnie Hammargren dies, was Nevada’s former lieutenant governor
3
From Kings to Golden Knights: Maloofs’ day changed Vegas history
From Kings to Golden Knights: Maloofs’ day changed Vegas history
4
Game 5 set to be most expensive ticket in Knights’ history
Game 5 set to be most expensive ticket in Knights’ history
5
Champions! Golden Knights win Stanley Cup
Champions! Golden Knights win Stanley Cup
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers in Stanley Cup Final Game 1
How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers in Stanley Cup Final Game 1
Golden Knights players, coaches speak to media before Game 4
Golden Knights players, coaches speak to media before Game 4
Golden Knights celebrate with the Stanley Cup — PHOTOS
Golden Knights celebrate with the Stanley Cup — PHOTOS
How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 5
How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 5
Golden Knights speak to media ahead of Dallas trip
Golden Knights speak to media ahead of Dallas trip
Fans celebrate the VGK Stanley Cup win across the valley — PHOTOS
Fans celebrate the VGK Stanley Cup win across the valley — PHOTOS