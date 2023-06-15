Jack Eichel to work local Raising Cane’s drive-thru Thursday
Stanley Cup champion Jack Eichel will be working a Raising Cane’s drive-thru Thursday to celebrate the Golden Knights’ first NHL championship.
If you’re driving thru Raising Cane’s tomorrow, you might hear a familiar voice.
Stanley Cup champion Jack Eichel will be working a Raising Cane’s drive-thru Thursday at 10050 W. Sahara Ave. to celebrate the team’s first championship.
Fans can catch the Golden Knights center serving up some box combos from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Knights won the Stanley Cup Tuesday night after a 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers.