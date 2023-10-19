82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Jack Eichel’s late goal helps Golden Knights improve to 5-0

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2023 - 12:05 pm
 
Updated October 19, 2023 - 7:33 pm
Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) scores against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoi ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) scores against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) saves the deflection from Winnipeg Jets' Ma ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) saves the deflection from Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) during the first period of an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning t ...
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) saves the deflection from Winnipeg Jets' Ma ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) saves the deflection from Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Alex Iafallo (9), Nino Niederreiter (62) and Josh Morrissey (44) celebrate Iafal ...
Winnipeg Jets' Alex Iafallo (9), Nino Niederreiter (62) and Josh Morrissey (44) celebrate Iafallo's goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, second from left, saves the shot from Winnipeg ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, second from left, saves the shot from Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) as Shea Theodore (27) defends during the first period of an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, center, saves the shot from Winnipeg Jets' Kyle ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, center, saves the shot from Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) as Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) defends during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, second from left, saves the shot from Winnipeg ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, second from left, saves the shot from Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) as Shea Theodore (27) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) saves the shot as Morgan Barron (36) defends aga ...
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) saves the shot as Morgan Barron (36) defends against Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) warms up prior to an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golde ...
Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) warms up prior to an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton warms up prior to an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Kni ...
Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton warms up prior to an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) warms up prior to an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golde ...
Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) warms up prior to an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Alex Iafallo (9) celebrates after his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights duri ...
Winnipeg Jets' Alex Iafallo (9) celebrates after his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) and Mark Stone (61) celebrate after Howden's goal again ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) and Mark Stone (61) celebrate after Howden's goal against the Winnipeg Jets during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23), Paul Cotter (43), Michael Amadio (22) and Nicolas Hag ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23), Paul Cotter (43), Michael Amadio (22) and Nicolas Hague (14) celebrate after Martinez's goal against the Winnipeg Jets during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23), Paul Cotter (43), Michael Amadio (22) and Nicolas Hag ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23), Paul Cotter (43), Michael Amadio (22) and Nicolas Hague (14) celebrate after Martinez's goal against the Winnipeg Jets during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) saves a shot as teammate Brayden McNabb (3) ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) saves a shot as teammate Brayden McNabb (3) defends against Winnipeg Jets' Vladislav Namestnikov (7) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Cole Perfetti (91) celebrates after his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights du ...
Winnipeg Jets' Cole Perfetti (91) celebrates after his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Neal Pionk (4) defends against Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Cotter (43) during sec ...
Winnipeg Jets' Neal Pionk (4) defends against Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Cotter (43) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Cotter (43) and Alec Martinez (23) celebrate after Martinez's goal a ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Cotter (43) and Alec Martinez (23) celebrate after Martinez's goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Cole Perfetti (91) celebrates after his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights du ...
Winnipeg Jets' Cole Perfetti (91) celebrates after his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) scores against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoi ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) scores against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Jack Eichel scored a go-ahead goal with 4:26 left in the third period, and the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 at Canada Life Centre on Thursday.

The win improved the Knights’ record to 5-0. They’re the third reigning Stanley Cup champion ever to start 5-0, and the first since the 1985-86 Edmonton Oilers.

Right wing Jonathan Marchessault, left wing Brett Howden, center Nicolas Roy and defenseman Alec Martinez, making his season debut, also scored for the Knights. Four of their goals came against their former goaltender Laurent Brossoit, who made his first start since signing a one-year contract with the Jets as a free agent this summer.

Goaltender Logan Thompson got the win for the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
2
New Summerlin neighborhood planned by Arizona homebuilder
New Summerlin neighborhood planned by Arizona homebuilder
3
U2, Larry Mullen Jr. expected to reunite at The Sphere
U2, Larry Mullen Jr. expected to reunite at The Sphere
4
You won’t need a car in this future downtown Las Vegas neighborhood
You won’t need a car in this future downtown Las Vegas neighborhood
5
CARTOON: This makes terrorists very confused
CARTOON: This makes terrorists very confused
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden Pachal, left, is congratulated by left wing Pavel Dorof ...
Golden Knights celebrate defenseman’s milestone
By / RJ

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden Pachal said his teammates were still hooting and hollering at him when he returned to the locker room after Thursday’s win at San Jose.

More stories
Golden Knights celebrate defenseman’s milestone
Golden Knights celebrate defenseman’s milestone
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Rally keeps record perfect
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Rally keeps record perfect
Knights defenseman undergoes surgery, considered week to week
Knights defenseman undergoes surgery, considered week to week
Knights goalie carries over strong playoff run into new season
Knights goalie carries over strong playoff run into new season
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Depth comes through vs. Sharks
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Depth comes through vs. Sharks
Golden Knights begin season with special lineup
Golden Knights begin season with special lineup