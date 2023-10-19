Jack Eichel’s late goal helps Golden Knights improve to 5-0
The Golden Knights are the third reigning Stanley Cup champion ever to start 5-0 after defeating the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
Jack Eichel scored a go-ahead goal with 4:26 left in the third period, and the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 at Canada Life Centre on Thursday.
The win improved the Knights’ record to 5-0. They’re the third reigning Stanley Cup champion ever to start 5-0, and the first since the 1985-86 Edmonton Oilers.
Right wing Jonathan Marchessault, left wing Brett Howden, center Nicolas Roy and defenseman Alec Martinez, making his season debut, also scored for the Knights. Four of their goals came against their former goaltender Laurent Brossoit, who made his first start since signing a one-year contract with the Jets as a free agent this summer.
Goaltender Logan Thompson got the win for the Knights.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.