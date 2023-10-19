Jack Eichel’s late goal helps Golden Knights improve to 5-0

The Golden Knights are the third reigning Stanley Cup champion ever to start 5-0 after defeating the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) scores against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) saves the deflection from Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) during the first period of an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Winnipeg Jets' Alex Iafallo (9), Nino Niederreiter (62) and Josh Morrissey (44) celebrate Iafallo's goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, center, saves the shot from Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) as Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) defends during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) saves the shot as Morgan Barron (36) defends against Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) warms up prior to an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Alex Iafallo (9) celebrates after his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) and Mark Stone (61) celebrate after Howden's goal against the Winnipeg Jets during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23), Paul Cotter (43), Michael Amadio (22) and Nicolas Hague (14) celebrate after Martinez's goal against the Winnipeg Jets during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) saves a shot as teammate Brayden McNabb (3) defends against Winnipeg Jets' Vladislav Namestnikov (7) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Cole Perfetti (91) celebrates after his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Neal Pionk (4) defends against Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Cotter (43) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Cotter (43) and Alec Martinez (23) celebrate after Martinez's goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Jack Eichel scored a go-ahead goal with 4:26 left in the third period, and the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 at Canada Life Centre on Thursday.

The win improved the Knights’ record to 5-0. They’re the third reigning Stanley Cup champion ever to start 5-0, and the first since the 1985-86 Edmonton Oilers.

Right wing Jonathan Marchessault, left wing Brett Howden, center Nicolas Roy and defenseman Alec Martinez, making his season debut, also scored for the Knights. Four of their goals came against their former goaltender Laurent Brossoit, who made his first start since signing a one-year contract with the Jets as a free agent this summer.

Goaltender Logan Thompson got the win for the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

