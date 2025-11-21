51°F
Golden Knights

Jack Eichel’s two-goal, one-assist performance carries Golden Knights past Mammoth

Utah Mammoth vs. Vegas Golden Knights - Game Highlights
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) celebrates after scoring a goal during the seco ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Utah Mammoth, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
November 20, 2025 - 8:48 pm
 

Center Jack Eichel scored twice and had an assist, and the Golden Knights defeated the Utah Mammoth 4-1 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday night.

Eichel scored both goals in the second period, finding the back of the net for the first time since scoring twice on his 29th birthday Oct. 28 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Defenseman Ben Hutton scored for the second straight game for the Knights (10-4-6) as they extended their point streak to five games.

Goaltender Akira Schmid made 25 saves for his third straight win and improved to 5-0-2 in his last seven starts.

Right wing Braeden Bowman had a goal and an assist for his first multipoint game in the NHL. His third-period goal was his third in five NHL games.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

