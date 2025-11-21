Jack Eichel’s two-goal, one-assist performance carries Golden Knights past Mammoth

Jack Eichel tallies two goals in the second period as the Golden Knights beat the Utah Mammoth 4-1 in Salt Lake City.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Utah Mammoth, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Center Jack Eichel scored twice and had an assist, and the Golden Knights defeated the Utah Mammoth 4-1 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday night.

Eichel scored both goals in the second period, finding the back of the net for the first time since scoring twice on his 29th birthday Oct. 28 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Defenseman Ben Hutton scored for the second straight game for the Knights (10-4-6) as they extended their point streak to five games.

Goaltender Akira Schmid made 25 saves for his third straight win and improved to 5-0-2 in his last seven starts.

Right wing Braeden Bowman had a goal and an assist for his first multipoint game in the NHL. His third-period goal was his third in five NHL games.

