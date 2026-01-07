47°F
Golden Knights

Jets defenseman taken off ice on stretcher after collision with boards

Winnipeg Jets' Haydn Fleury is helped off the ice after being injured against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Tuesday Jan. 6, 2026. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Haydn Fleury is helped off the ice after being injured against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Tuesday Jan. 6, 2026. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) fights Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Tuesday Jan. 6, 2026. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
By David Schoen Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2026 - 9:16 pm
 

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Winnipeg Jets defenseman Haydn Fleury was alert and moving his extremities after he was taken off the ice on a stretcher after a violent collision with the boards.

Fleury was checked in the chest by Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar in the first period Tuesday night and his back took the brunt of the hit behind the net.

Jets coach Scott Arniel told reporters after Vegas’ 4-3 overtime win that Fleury would stay in hospital overnight.

Winnipeg’s bench emptied onto the ice in a show of support for Fleury as he was taken off the ice.

After the game resumed, Winnipeg’s Adam Lowry fought Kolesar.

Fleury, a 29-year-old Canadian, is in his second season with the Jets. He previously played for Tampa Bay, Seattle, Anaheim and Carolina. Fleury has 10 career goals and 44 points.

