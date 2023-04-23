Jets lose key player for rest of series with Golden Knights

The Winnipeg Jets will be without Josh Morrissey, their best defenseman, for the remainder of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Golden Knights.

Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) and Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrate Eichel's goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 22, 2023, Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55), Jack Eichel (9) and Michael Amadio (22) celebrate Kolesar's goal past Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 22, 2023, Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23), Michael Amadio (22), Brett Howden (21) and Ivan Barbashev (49) celebrate Amadio's goal in the second overtime against the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, April 22, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Knights-Jets series at a glance

Knights lead 2-1

■ Game 1 — Jets 5, Golden Knights 1

■ Game 2 — Golden Knights 5, Jets 2

■ Game 3 — Golden Knights 5, Jets 4 (2 OT)

■ Game 4 — 6:30 p.m., Monday at Canada Life Centre

■ Game 5 — TBD, Thursday at T-Mobile Arena

■ Game 6* — TBD, Saturday at Canada Life Centre

■ Game 7* — TBD, May 1, at T-Mobile Arena

* If necessary

RJ’s three stars

3. Jets defenseman Neal Pionk — He put together an incredible performance in a losing effort. Pionk played a game-high 41:08 after Winnipeg lost No. 1 defenseman Josh Morrissey for the series 4:34 into the first period. Pionk had three assists, delivered seven hits and blocked five shots.

2. Knights left wing Michael Amadio — His first-ever playoff goal was also a double-overtime winner. It required a great shot from Amadio, who beat goaltender Connor Hellebuyck upstairs from the slot from 29 feet. The 26-year-old added an assist on right wing Keegan Kolesar’s second-period goal.

1. Knights center Jack Eichel — He had three points, had several noteworthy defensive plays and showed he belongs on the playoff stage. Overall, a good day at the office for the Knights’ leading scorer. Eichel’s two power-play goals matched his total during the regular season.

Key play

Amadio’s double-overtime winner.

What else could it be? It started with defenseman Dylan DeMelo tapping the puck to rookie defenseman Dylan Samberg in the corner of the Jets’ zone. Samberg tried to start a breakout, but his pass hit left wing Ivan Barbashev’s right skate instead and kicked out to Amadio in the slot.

Amadio fired the puck as soon as it got to him to prevent DeMelo from closing in. His shot went right between Hellebuyck’s helmet and glove to give the Knights their second-ever double overtime victory.

The first came in Game 2 of their first-round series against Los Angeles on April 13, 2018.

Key stat

4-1 — The Knights’ record when leading 2-1 in a best-of-seven series. They’re 3-0-0 when going up 2-1 after starting the series at home.

The Knights are 1-3 when trailing 2-1. The double-overtime victory could end up being a huge turning point.

Morrissey out

Losing Morrissey is a major blow to the Jets.

He led all their skaters in ice time during the regular season at 24:14 per game. He was also their second-leading scorer with 76 points and quarterbacked their top power-play unit.

Winnipeg has already played without left wing Nikolaj Ehlers in the series because of an upper-body injury. Ehlers was the Jets’ sixth-leading scorer during the regular season with 38 points in 45 games.

“Listen, he’s a top-five D in this league right now,” Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said. “He plays all important minutes. He’s a guy that drives the offense, so he’s a big hole. But we played the rest of the game without him, we scored four, and we’re going to have to find a way to play the rest of the series without him because this series is far from over.”

Knights quotable

“It’s a roller coaster, right? We get the lead, we lose it to a tie and then come back in overtime and win it. We stuck with it all game, and we were able to come away with it.”— Right wing Keegan Kolesar.

Jets quotable

“That was a hell of a hockey game. Crowd was fantastic. The guys laid it all out there on the line tonight. They played their hearts out. Very proud of the way we played.” — Bowness.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.