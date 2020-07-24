Jimmy Schuldt uses Golden Knights camp as learning experience

With forward Max Pacioretty unfit to participate again Thursday, defenseman Jimmy Schuldt continued to rotate shifts between forward and his usual position.

Jon Merrill used to be the defenseman of choice to skate at forward when the Golden Knights were down a body.

But that job has fallen to Jimmy Schuldt this week in practice.

With forward Max Pacioretty unfit to participate for a third consecutive practice Thursday, Schuldt continued to rotate shifts between forward and his usual position on the blue line.

“It’s a learning experience no matter what I’m doing out there,” Schuldt said. “If I’m playing forward, it’s try to be a sponge and see the game from a different perspective and being in spots where I’m not used to being.

“Obviously playing (defense), I’m just trying to improve my game in all aspects of the game and maybe work on some things that I don’t have a chance to do when I’m just working on skills in the summer normally.”

Schuldt, 25, spent his first full pro season with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League and finished with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) and 42 penalty minutes in 52 games.

The former four-year standout at St. Cloud State said he’s focused on improving his play in the defensive zone.

“That’s something I noticed the biggest difference was from college to pros is just the forwards are bigger, stronger, faster, and teams are smarter and able to take advantage of little mistakes or little missteps in defensemen’s games,” Schuldt said. “I think I tried to focus on that as much as I could while continuing to try to participate offensively and create offense with my skating and with my shot and trying to find passing lanes in the offensive zone.”

Knights coach Pete DeBoer said the team will take 10 or 11 defensemen to Edmonton for the NHL postseason tournament, meaning Schuldt probably will not travel unless there is an injury or illness.

But Schuldt hopes this experience in training camp gives him a head start on next season. A restricted free agent in the offseason, he would play for the Silver Knights if he doesn’t make the NHL roster.

“For me, it’s a big advantage just to get those reps and to be here playing against some of the best players in the world,” Schuldt said. “Just being a part of it has been great for my game.”

Say their name

The Knights’ fourth line carved out an identity as a physical bunch beginning with the franchise’s first game three years ago. But it’s never had a good nickname.

The “Graveyard Shift” didn’t stick, and neither did similar names that tried to capture the unit’s personality.

With William Carrier, Nick Cousins and Ryan Reaves expected to skate together in the postseason, there is a renewed push to give the trio a catchy moniker.

“I’ll let (Reaves) try to find one,” Carrier said. “He takes care of all the marketing stuff for our line.”

