Jon Merrill proves capable fill-in at forward for Golden Knights

Defenseman Jon Merrill filled in at forward for the Golden Knights on Thursday after Jonathan Marchessault was scratched. Merrill scored his first goal of the season.

Jon Merrill finished Thursday’s morning skate assuming he would be a scratch for the Golden Knights’ game against Philadelphia.

Around noon, assistant coach Ryan McGill called a quick meeting with the defenseman to let Merrill know he was in the lineup.

As a fourth-line left wing.

“We just didn’t have anyone else,” Merrill said. “I don’t think they could call anyone up quick enough. That’s just kind of the way it went.”

Merrill filled in with the Knights down to 11 forwards after Jonathan Marchessault had to be scratched because of a lower-body injury.

And he collected his first goal of the season to help the Knights claim a 5-4 victory over the Flyers at T-Mobile Arena.

”I don’t like seven (defensemen). You keep guys out of the game,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “So when we knew we only had 11 forwards, we said, ‘Why wouldn’t we put him out there?’ Jonny said, ‘I can do it.’ He can skate and he goes to the net.

“I know a lot of defensemen I’ve put out there in the past over my coaching career have enjoyed it because they get a chance to run some defensemen in the corner on the forecheck, so it changes it up a little bit. Jonny is a solid player who can skate and move the puck and I thought he did an outstanding job tonight, so good for him.”

Played forward 13 years ago

Merrill guessed that he last skated at forward 13 years ago in the USHL with the U.S. Development Team, though he first appeared for the national program in 2008-09.

Prior to the game, he went to 14-year veteran Paul Stastny for some advice about the position.

“Just trying to stay above guys and trying not to get caught deep and be the last man out of the zone,” Merrill said of his game plan. “There was a few times where I caught myself skating backwards and kind of got out of position, but it was a huge win for our team and a lot of fun.”

Merrill joined center Nicolas Roy and right wing Ryan Reaves, and on his first shift, Merrill stood in front of the net and was nearly was hit in the head by a Deryk Engelland slapper.

“There’s definitely times when you’re in a spot that’s unfamiliar and it feels a little weird,” Merrill said. “But it’s just so much fun to play hockey, and I think instincts just kind of kicked in after a while.”

Made adjustments

Merrill had to make several small adjustments in-game, such as lining up outside the faceoff circle following an icing on his second shift. And he had to navigate a different end of the Knights’ bench, which proved to be tricky, as well.

“The bench was a whole different dynamic, for sure,” Merrill said. “I was a little lost at times in there.”

But Merrill added to what was an already memorable night when he gave the Knights a 3-1 advantage at 11:27 of the first period.

After battling for the puck along the left-wing wall, Merrill headed to the net, fell down, got up and was left alone in front to collect the rebound from Roy’s wraparound attempt.

He quickly shifted the puck to his backhand and tucked the puck around Flyers goaltender Carter Hart.

Merrill lifted his right leg in the air and pumped both fists before being mobbed by teammates. He was shown on camera looking at the replay on the video scoreboard but cracked that he was trying to catch his breath due to the extra skating from playing forward.

Hague only Knight without a goal

Rookie defenseman Nic Hague is now the only player on the Knights roster without a goal.

“How about that goal? He looked natural,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “It was pretty cool to see him get one. It was pretty fun being out there when he got it.”

Merrill finished with 9:11 of ice time and finished with three shot attempts.

Marchessault day to day

Marchessault is day to day, according to a team spokesperson, and the team is expected to recall a forward from the American Hockey League before Saturday’s game against defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis.

Merrill was jokingly asked about making a run at the Selke Trophy, which is awarded to the best defensive forward.

“It’s only one game,” Merrill said, “but if I can put a few more together like that, I might be in the running.”

