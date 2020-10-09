77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Golden Knights

Jon Merrill signs with Red Wings after 3 seasons with Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2020 - 9:59 am
 
Updated October 9, 2020 - 10:26 am

Free-agent defenseman Jon Merrill left the Golden Knights on Friday, signing a one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings.

A person familiar with the deal confirmed it carries a $925,000 salary cap hit.

Merrill played the past three seasons after being selected in the expansion draft. He was used primarily as a depth defenseman and posted two goals and seven points in 49 games last season.

In 140 games with the Knights, Merrill had six goals and 19 assists.

Merrill lived in Brighton, Michigan, as a teenager and attended the University of Michigan.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Vigil honors toddler found dead in vehicle in Las Vegas
Vigil honors toddler found dead in vehicle in Las Vegas
2
Family of man charged in toddler’s death was subject of abuse complaints
Family of man charged in toddler’s death was subject of abuse complaints
3
MGM offering $750M in senior notes to boost cash on hand
MGM offering $750M in senior notes to boost cash on hand
4
Mother seeks justice after baby left in hot car dies in Las Vegas
Mother seeks justice after baby left in hot car dies in Las Vegas
5
NV Energy customers to see larger bill credit than expected
NV Energy customers to see larger bill credit than expected
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display outside Fal ...
NHL hopes to begin next season in early 2021
By / RJ

The league has a target date of Jan. 1 for the start of next season, it announced Tuesday. It’s a month later than the previous tentative start date of Dec. 1.