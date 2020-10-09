Jon Merrill signs with Red Wings after 3 seasons with Knights
Free-agent defenseman Jon Merrill signed a one-year, $925,000 contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, a person familiar with the situation confirmed.
Free-agent defenseman Jon Merrill left the Golden Knights on Friday, signing a one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings.
A person familiar with the deal confirmed it carries a $925,000 salary cap hit.
So stoked for Jonny! The Merrill familia is headed hoMe @DetroitRedWings #LGRW #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0agqAtXFH2
— Jess Molina (@JesMolina) October 9, 2020
Merrill played the past three seasons after being selected in the expansion draft. He was used primarily as a depth defenseman and posted two goals and seven points in 49 games last season.
In 140 games with the Knights, Merrill had six goals and 19 assists.
Merrill lived in Brighton, Michigan, as a teenager and attended the University of Michigan.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.