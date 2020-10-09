Jon Merrill signs with Red Wings after 3 seasons with Knights

Free-agent defenseman Jon Merrill signed a one-year, $925,000 contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, a person familiar with the situation confirmed.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) stretches during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) celebrates after scoring a goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) celebrates with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) after Merrill scored a goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A person familiar with the deal confirmed it carries a $925,000 salary cap hit.

Merrill played the past three seasons after being selected in the expansion draft. He was used primarily as a depth defenseman and posted two goals and seven points in 49 games last season.

In 140 games with the Knights, Merrill had six goals and 19 assists.

Merrill lived in Brighton, Michigan, as a teenager and attended the University of Michigan.

