Jonathan Marchessault apologizes for social media replies

The Golden Knights comment on Johnathan Marchessault's Instagram comments and the distractions surrounding the team during the playoffs. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault apologizes for his profane responses to comments left on his social media account following a 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks during a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Screenshot/Golden Knights)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) chats with center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during a practice at City National Arena on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights insist they’re not listening to the outside noise that has invaded their Western Conference semifinal series.

But as the volume continues to get turned up, it’s increasingly difficult for them to ignore.

The latest disturbance came Wednesday when left wing Jonathan Marchessault apologized for his profane responses to comments left on his social media account after a 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks in Game 2 at Edmonton, Alberta.

This is the second social media incident this week involving the Knights after goalie Marc-Andre Fleury’s agent deleted a tweet with a picture of his client being stabbed in the back by a sword inscribed with coach Pete DeBoer’s last name.

“I just wanted to apologize sincerely,” Marchessault said to open a videoconference call with the media. “I think it was childish. It was immature, not professional. I want to say I’m sorry, and it won’t happen again. I learned from it and, honestly, I’m just here to help my team win games here, so hopefully we can move on.”

Marchessault’s outburst started when he was trolled on his verified Instagram page for embellishing and diving during games. It was a continuation of charges that were levied online against the Knights’ chatterbox before the start of the series against Vancouver.

However, the majority of the comments that triggered Marchessault were made on his most recent post July 27, an anniversary message to his wife, Alexandra.

That didn’t sit well with the fiery 29-year-old, who is known for wearing his emotions on his sleeve after losses. He clapped back in a rare display of an athlete engaging with online trolls.

Marchessault’s comments were deleted, including an especially crude one about the poster and his mother, but not before several screenshots were circulated on social media.

“How about you shut the (expletive) and don’t talk about my family like that,” Marchessault replied to one post.

“Your dog is as ugly as you!!” he told another user who asked if Marchessault played soccer. “Don’t waste my time again.”

Marchessault explained his actions Wednesday.

“I was frustrated from the game obviously. But also I get sensitive when people comment on family pictures and stuff like that,” he said. “It kind of got the best of me, but there’s no excuse. I should not get involved with that. I mean, I sincerely apologize for my comments, like I said earlier. I regret it, and I apologize. There’s nothing else really to say about it.”

DeBoer said Wednesday he did not instruct Marchessault to make a statement on the matter.

The NHL did not fine or suspend Marchessault for the incident, and the Knights did not publicly announce any discipline against him.

“It’s a lot like the situation with Allan Walsh and (Fleury),” DeBoer said. “That stuff doesn’t enter our dressing room or what we’re doing in getting ready for next game against Vancouver and looking at the things we need to fix from the last game against Vancouver.”

Marchessault wasn’t the only one who was frustrated with Tuesday’s game, as the Knights took an uncharacteristic six penalties, including four in the third period.

After rolling in the series opener, the Knights suddenly have been dragged into a fight with the skilled, upstart Canucks. Game 3 is Thursday at Rogers Place.

”I don’t think these are distractions for us at all,” forward Mark Stone said. “The focus today was on how we played (Tuesday) night, nothing else. We didn’t play our best hockey, and today we addressed that.”

